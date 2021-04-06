Adani Power Ltd Spurts 4.96%

Adani Power Ltd has added 32.17% over last one month compared to 1.83% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.75% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 4.96% today to trade at Rs 98.4. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.77% to quote at 2562.11. The index is up 1.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 2.35% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 92.47 % over last one year compared to the 77.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 32.17% over last one month compared to 1.83% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.75% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 35.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109 on 25 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 26 on 03 Apr 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)