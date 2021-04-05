NCC bags orders worth Rs 530 cr in March

-
-
The construction company secured two new orders totaling to Rs 530 crore in March 2021.
Out of these, one order of Rs 342 crore pertains to irrigation division, second order of Rs 188 crore pertains to buildings division. These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.
On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 24% to Rs 77.88 crore on a 6.8% fall in net sales to Rs 2,126.90 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of NCC declined 3.27% to Rs 78.40 on BSE. NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.
