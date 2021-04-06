IRCON board approves 1:1 bonus shares

IRCON International said the company's board of directors approved and recommended the issuance of one bonus share for each share held as on the date of record date.

The record date will be announced in due course, IRCON International said in an announcement made after market hours yesterday, 5 April 2021. Shares of IRCON International fell 0.72% to settle at Rs 89.20 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 108.40 on 11 February 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.80 on 13 October 2020.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)