United Breweries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, BEML Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and Canara Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 April 2021.

United Breweries Ltd lost 7.43% to Rs 1150 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15262 shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 1244.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18910 shares in the past one month.

BEML Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 1237. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91454 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd dropped 6.05% to Rs 221.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Canara Bank shed 6.01% to Rs 146.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

