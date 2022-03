Vodafone Idea allots 338.34 cr equity shares

On preferential basis

Vodafone Idea has allotted 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at an issue price of Rs.13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs.3.30 per equity share), aggregating to ~ Rs. 4,500 crore to Euro Pacific Securities, Prime Metals and Oriana Investments (promoter and promoter group).

After the above allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 3,21,18,84,78,850/- consisting of 32,11,88,47,885 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each.

