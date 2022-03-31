Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA from NHAI for road project

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") for the Project viz. 'Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield highway from KM 162.500 to KM 203.100, Baswantpur to Singondi Section of NH 150 C (Package 4 of Akkalkot KNT of IS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana' (Project).

The accepted Bid Project Cost for the Project is Rs.1,079 crore.

The Construction period is 912 days from the appointed date. The operation period is 15 years from the Commercial Operation Date.

