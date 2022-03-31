Sandur Manganese receives Environmental Clearance for change in plant configuration and product mix

-
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ('MOEFC'), Government of India, has granted Environmental Clearance ('EC') under EIA Notification 2006, to the Company's proposed change in plant configuration and product mix for the Metal & Ferro alloy plant situated at Vyasanakere, Hanumanahalli Village, Hosapete Taluk, Vijaynagar District, Karnataka on 30 March 2022.
