Tata group, Suryoday Bank, Kalyan Jewellers in focus

Tata group stocks TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Voltas, Indian Hotels, Tata Metaliks, Rallis India, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Power, Tata Coffee, Tinplate Company of India, Tata Chemicals, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Communications and Tata Investment Corporation will be in focus. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its judgement on the cross appeals filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd and Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against the NCLAT order which had restored Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate.

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank will make its stock market debut today. The Rs 582-crore public issue was subscribed 2.4 times. The price range for the offer was Rs 303-305 per share.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India will debut on the bourses today, 26 March 2021. The Rs 1,175-crore public issue received a muted response and was subscribed 2.61 times. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 86-87 per share.

Lupin has agreed in principle to subscribe to a partnership interest in ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as Indo Health Services LLP) at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the addition of a new residential project in Kalyan. The company has entered into an agreement for sale for 10.3 acres. This new project will offer approximately 7 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and is expected to be launched in FY 2022.

Hathway Cable & Datacom said that Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings will sell 33,79,83,855 equity shares or 19.09% stake in the company through offer for sale on March 26 and March 30. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 25.25 per share.

Den Networks said that Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings, Jio Digital Distribution Holdings and Jio Television Distribution Holdings will sell 5,54,85,048 equity shares or 11.63% stake in the company through offer for sale on March 26 and March 30. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 48.50 per share.

Somany Home Innovation said that Group Atlantic, France, will invest Rs 68.3 crore for a 50% stake in the water heater business subsidiary of the company.

