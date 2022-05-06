Adani Transmission declines after Q4 PAT contracts over 7% YoY

Adani Transmission fell 1.90% to Rs 2749 after the company reported 7.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 237 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue to Rs 2,582 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The decline in profitability was account of net forex movement (MTM) of Rs 82 crore in Distribution business.

On the segmental front, the operational revenue of the Transmission business was Rs 845 crore (up 17.4% YoY) while the revenue from the Distribution business was Rs 1,737 crore (up 11.6% YoY).

The company said growth in transmission business was driven by newly commissioned lines. The Distribution business revenue growth was better on account of strong energy demand and better collection efficiency.

Total EBITDA improved by 17.5% to Rs 1,382 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,176 crore in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 362 crore, down by 2.1% from Rs 370 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company reported 4.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,236 crore on a 15.2% increase in revenue to Rs 10,184 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Adani Transmission operationalized 1,104 circuit km (CKM) transmission lines in FY22 (up 41.5% YoY) and maintained system availability above 99.7%.

Energy demand (units sold) improved by 11% YoY to 7,972 million units in FY22, on account of significant rise in commercial segment and industrial segment demand.

Distribution losses were at 6.55% (up 127 bps YoY) in FY22 on account of higher collection efficiency and loss reduction measures.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission, said: "Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and becoming a significant player in T&D sector. ATL's robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its Pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission & distribution company in India."

Adani Transmission (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of approximately 18,795 ckm, out of which approximately 14,279 ckm is operational and approximately 4,436 ckm is at various stages of construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)