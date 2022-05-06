Adani Transmission declines after Q4 PAT contracts over 7% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission wins Karur transmission project for evacuation of renewable power
Adani Transmission hits record high; rises 17% in one month
Adani Power sizzles as board okays merging six arms with itself
Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 6.61%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.89%
Adani Green Energy rises after signing agreement with Solar Energy Corporation
-
Adani Transmission fell 1.90% to Rs 2749 after the company reported 7.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 237 crore on a 13.5% increase in revenue to Rs 2,582 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
The decline in profitability was account of net forex movement (MTM) of Rs 82 crore in Distribution business.
On the segmental front, the operational revenue of the Transmission business was Rs 845 crore (up 17.4% YoY) while the revenue from the Distribution business was Rs 1,737 crore (up 11.6% YoY).
The company said growth in transmission business was driven by newly commissioned lines. The Distribution business revenue growth was better on account of strong energy demand and better collection efficiency.
Total EBITDA improved by 17.5% to Rs 1,382 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,176 crore in Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 362 crore, down by 2.1% from Rs 370 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company reported 4.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,236 crore on a 15.2% increase in revenue to Rs 10,184 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Adani Transmission operationalized 1,104 circuit km (CKM) transmission lines in FY22 (up 41.5% YoY) and maintained system availability above 99.7%.
Energy demand (units sold) improved by 11% YoY to 7,972 million units in FY22, on account of significant rise in commercial segment and industrial segment demand.
Distribution losses were at 6.55% (up 127 bps YoY) in FY22 on account of higher collection efficiency and loss reduction measures.
Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission, said: "Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and becoming a significant player in T&D sector. ATL's robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its Pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission & distribution company in India."
Adani Transmission (ATL) is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of approximately 18,795 ckm, out of which approximately 14,279 ckm is operational and approximately 4,436 ckm is at various stages of construction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU