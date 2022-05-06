Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd, Galactico Corporate Services Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd and Creative Eye Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2022.

Uma Exports Ltd soared 17.29% to Rs 60.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd spiked 5.46% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79450 shares in the past one month.

Galactico Corporate Services Ltd surged 5.00% to Rs 106.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13660 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd spurt 4.99% to Rs 306.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31408 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd added 4.98% to Rs 4.22. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4740 shares in the past one month.

