Procter & Gamble Health records PAT of Rs 51 crore in Q3

Procter & Gamble Health reported a net profit of Rs 51.16 crore in Q3 March 2022, up by 224.41% as compared with Q3 March 2022.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 15.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The increase in net profit was driven by higher sales and lower marketing and depreciation charge as compared with same period last year, the company said.
The company has delivered net sales of Rs 267.82 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 219.15 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2021, up by 22.21% YoY.
Total expenditure rose 5.64% YoY to Rs 199.05 crore during the period under review.
Profit before tax in Q3 March 2022 was Rs 64.86 crore, up by 148.51% to Rs 26.10 crore in Q3 March 2021.
Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India, said, We have been able to register consistent growth in revenue and earnings in recent quarters. Our strong portfolio of products that address the increasing demand for daily supplementation and a renewed focus on expanded reach and improved productivity continue to form the pillars of our strategy."
Procter & Gamble Health is one of India's largest VMS companies manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products.
The scrip fell 3.40% to currently trade at Rs 4302.80 on the BSE.
