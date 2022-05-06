Hindustan Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Hikal Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2022.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Hikal Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2022.

Hindustan Foods Ltd spiked 5.35% to Rs 1880 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 803 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd soared 4.74% to Rs 372.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57868 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd surged 3.95% to Rs 438.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29521 shares in the past one month.

NHPC Ltd rose 2.62% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd gained 2.32% to Rs 428.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27404 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)