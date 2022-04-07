Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 6.61%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.89%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 19.58% over last one month compared to 19.58% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 10.99% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 6.61% today to trade at Rs 2648.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.89% to quote at 3930.39. The index is up 19.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 4.99% and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd added 4.44% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 79.44 % over last one year compared to the 19.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 19.58% over last one month compared to 19.58% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 10.99% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8263 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15078 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2714.4 on 07 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.5 on 02 Aug 2021.

