Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 10%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.84%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 49.87% over last one month compared to 20.04% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.07% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 10% today to trade at Rs 1261.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.84% to quote at 2825.04. The index is down 20.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 5% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 16.46 % over last one year compared to the 3.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 49.87% over last one month compared to 20.04% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3962 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1261.4 on 06 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)