Albert David appoints Umesh Kunte as CEO

The company announced the appointment of Umesh Kunte as the chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 6 February 2023.

Albert David also appointed A B Chakrabartty as the company secretary & compliance officer cum legal head of the company with effect from 4 February 2023.

Kolkata-based Albert David is a pharmaceutical company. Its net profit rose 58.96% to Rs 20.14 crore on 7% rise in net sales to Rs 92.38 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of Albert David ended flat at Rs 550 on Friday, 3 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)