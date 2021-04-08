Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 32.23% over last one month compared to 1.2% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.96% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1002.15. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.36% to quote at 2531.23. The index is up 1.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 2.24% and Thermax Ltd lost 1.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 81.5 % over last one year compared to the 67.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 32.23% over last one month compared to 1.2% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 1.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29352 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 96678 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1147 on 06 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 167.2 on 01 Jun 2020.

