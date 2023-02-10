Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.36%

JUST IN
Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 54.07% over last one month compared to 22.89% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1186.15. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.36% to quote at 2743.4. The index is down 22.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.97% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 4.85% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 18.25 % over last one year compared to the 2.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 54.07% over last one month compared to 22.89% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3181 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 82435 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.15 on 10 Feb 2023.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 09:45 IST

