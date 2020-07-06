Adani Transmission signs definitive agreements to acquire Alipurduar Transmission

Adani Transmission has signed definitive agreements with Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on 5 July 2020 for acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission (APTL) in a manner consistent with Transmission Service Agreement and applicable consents.

Alipurduar Transmission operates transmission lines aggregating to around 650 ckt kms in West Bengal and Bihar.

The project was awarded through competitive bidding process on a build, own, operate, maintain basis. Element 1 of the project consisting of the transmission line from Alipurduar to Siliguri was commissioned on 20 Jan 2020 and Element 2 of the project consisting of the transmission line from Kishanganj to Darbhanga was commissioned on 6 Mar 2019.

