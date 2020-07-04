JUST IN
National Fertilizers records highest ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 lakh MT in Q1 FY21

National Fertilizers has achieved highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 Lakh MT in first quarter (April-June) of this financial year. This is about 21.5% higher than the sales of 10.57 LMT made by company in the first quarter of 2019-20.

Other than significant growth in Urea sale, P&K fertilizers also recorded a growth of 13% during the quarter. In the month of June, 2020, the company sold 5.30 LMT of fertilizers, up by 15.5% than the 4.59 LMT sold in the same month previous year.

First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 12:47 IST

