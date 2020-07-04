Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints director

With effect from 03 July 2020

The Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 03 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Achutan Siddharth (DIN: 00016278) as an Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of three years, with effect from today i.e. 03 July 2020, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

