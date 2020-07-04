Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints director

-
With effect from 03 July 2020The Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance at its meeting held on 03 July 2020 has approved the appointment of Achutan Siddharth (DIN: 00016278) as an Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of three years, with effect from today i.e. 03 July 2020, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.
