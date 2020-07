NLC India and Coal India executed a Joint Venture Agreement on 3 July 2020 for formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) to develop Solar and Thermal Power assets to the tune of 5000 MW on pan India basis.

The equity participation in the proposed JVC between Coal India and NLC India will be in the ratio of 50:50.

