Adani Transmission to acquire Karur Transmission project

-
ALSO READ
Adani Transmission wins Karur transmission project for evacuation of renewable power
RPP Infra Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
RBI authorizes Karur Vysya Bank to collect Direct Taxes
Karur Vysya Bank appoints Ramshankar as new CFO
Adani Transmission to acquire Khavda-Bhuj Transmission project
-
Adani Transmission has signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on 18 January 2022 for acquisition of its entire stake in Karur Transmission.
The project comprises of establishing 2x500 MVA, 400/230 kV Karur Pooling Station at Tamil Nadu and Loop In Loop Out (LILO) of Pugalur - Pugalur (HVDC) line.
The Company's execution of the project will help evacuate renewable energy from the Karur-Tiruppur region and the estimated capex will be more than Rs. 200 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU