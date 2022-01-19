Adani Transmission to acquire Karur Transmission project

Adani Transmission has signed a share purchase agreement with PFC Consulting on 18 January 2022 for acquisition of its entire stake in Karur Transmission.

The project comprises of establishing 2x500 MVA, 400/230 kV Karur Pooling Station at Tamil Nadu and Loop In Loop Out (LILO) of Pugalur - Pugalur (HVDC) line.

The Company's execution of the project will help evacuate renewable energy from the Karur-Tiruppur region and the estimated capex will be more than Rs. 200 crore.

