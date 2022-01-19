Birlasoft features in Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

Birlasoft announced that it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category globally based on Annual Contract Value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 4Q 2021 Global ISG Index.

This is the seventh consecutive time that Birlasoft has been featured across named categories by ISG.

