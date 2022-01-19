Mahindra & Mahindra to manufacture Hero Electric's e-bikes at Pithampur plant

-
ALSO READ
Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Hero MotoCorp launches Hero Hunk 150R in Bangladesh
Hero MotoCorp rises on launching Hero Hunk 150R motorcycle in Bangladesh
Hero Motocorp to infuse Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy
Mahindra defence to manufacture integrated ASW defence suite for Indian Navy
-
Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero Electric Vehicle announced a strategic partnership in electric mobility which envisages the following arrangement between the two companies:
➢ Contract Manufacturing by the Company at its Pithampur plant for Hero Electric's most popular electric bikes - Optima & NYX
➢ Utilising the Company's supply chain to help Hero Electric reach newer centres in the country
➢ Joint Product Development and Knowledge Sharing
➢ Electrification of Peugeot Motocycles' portfolio through platform sharing.
Over the contract period of five years, the value of the transaction is expected to be in the range of Rs. 140 - 150 crore.
The synergy will Leverage Plant Capacity utilization of the Company and help Hero Electric meet its growing demand for its EVs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU