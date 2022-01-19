Hero Electric partners with Mahindra & Mahindra for electric mobility

-
-
Hero Electric and the Mahindra Group today announced their collaborative intent as part of Hero's growth and expansion plans to cater to the ever growing demand for EVs in the country.
The strategic partnership will create multiple synergies to help drive adoption across the country.
As part of the partnership, Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric's most popular electric bikes - Optima & NYX at their Pitampur plant to meet the growing demands of the market.
With this collaboration along with the expansion of their existing Ludhiana facility, Hero will be able to meet its demand of manufacturing over 1 million EVs per year by 2022. This will further enable them to drive adoption of a cleaner mode of transport.
