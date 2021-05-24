ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 109.52% in the March 2021 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.85% to Rs 21.10 croreNet profit of ADC India Communications rose 109.52% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales rose 40.85% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.74% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 59.86 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 78.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Mar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Sales21.1014.98 41 59.8678.13 -23 OPM %11.146.14 -8.076.22 - PBDT2.711.32 105 5.746.19 -7 PBT2.621.08 143 5.235.22 0 NP1.760.84 110 3.623.80 -5
