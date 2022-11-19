Adcon Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.05 croreNet loss of Adcon Capital Services reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.08 -38 OPM %-600.0050.00 -PBDT-0.300.04 PL PBT-0.300.04 PL NP-0.280.04 PL
