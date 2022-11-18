JUST IN
Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 51.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries rose 51.85% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.354.48 -3 OPM %7.824.69 -PBDT0.490.38 29 PBT0.430.32 34 NP0.410.27 52

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 15:58 IST

