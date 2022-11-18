Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit rises 51.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries rose 51.85% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.354.487.824.690.490.380.430.320.410.27

