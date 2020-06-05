DLF appoints Rajiv Singh as the new Chairman

-
DLF announced that as part of the succession planning, Dr KP Singh vide letter dated 4 June 2020 tendered his resignation from the position of Non-Executive Director / Chairman of the company.
The DLF Board also approved the appointment of Rajiv Singh as the new Chairman of DLF. Dr K P Singh will nonetheless continue in a non-executive role as Chairman-Emeritus.
