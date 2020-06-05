JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director
Business Standard

DLF appoints Rajiv Singh as the new Chairman

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Capital Market 

DLF announced that as part of the succession planning, Dr KP Singh vide letter dated 4 June 2020 tendered his resignation from the position of Non-Executive Director / Chairman of the company.

The DLF Board also approved the appointment of Rajiv Singh as the new Chairman of DLF. Dr K P Singh will nonetheless continue in a non-executive role as Chairman-Emeritus.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU