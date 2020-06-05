Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director

-
With effect from 04 June 2020The Board of Fortis Healthcare has appointed Dilip Kadambi (DIN:02148022), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.
Further, Low Soon Teck (DIN: 01880497), Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.
