Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director

With effect from 04 June 2020

The Board of Fortis Healthcare has appointed Dilip Kadambi (DIN:02148022), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.

Further, Low Soon Teck (DIN: 01880497), Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.

