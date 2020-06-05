JUST IN
Power Grid Corporation of India receives DoT demand for NLD license

Board of Fortis Healthcare appoints director

With effect from 04 June 2020

The Board of Fortis Healthcare has appointed Dilip Kadambi (DIN:02148022), as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.

Further, Low Soon Teck (DIN: 01880497), Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 04 June 2020.

