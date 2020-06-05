JUST IN
Board of National Peroxide approves change in CFO and directorate

At meeting held on 04 June 2020

The Board of National Peroxide at its meeting held on 04 June 2020 has approved the following -

Early retirement of Suresh Khurana (DIN: 06677496), as Chief Executive Officer and Director, pursuant to the Agreement executed between the Company and himself. Accordingly, Khurana will cease to be Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Board Meeting held on 4 June 2020.

Appointment of Rajiv Arora (DIN: 08730235) as an Additional / Whole-Time Director of the Company to be designated as Chief Executive Officer and Director with effect from 4 June, 2020, for a term of five years, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

