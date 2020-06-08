Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net profit tumbles 50% to Rs 126 cr

On a consolidated basis, Aditya Birla Capital's net profit skid 50.5% to Rs 126.04 crore on 2.1% rise in total income to Rs 4,898.03 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax tanked 68.5% to Rs 128.62 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 408.63 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses dropped 67.8% to Rs 61.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to Rs 191.08 crore in Q4 March 2019. The Q4 result was declared post market hours on Friday, 5 June 2020.

Aditya Birla Capital's retailisation strategy has led to an active customer base of about 20 million. The overall Asset under Management (AUM), life insurance and health insurance was over Rs 3 lakh crore. The company has raised Rs 2,100 crore of equity capital in September 2019 through a preferential allotment to the promoter/promoter group and marquee investors.

The overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) stood at Rs 59,159 crore. It has raised over Rs 15,000 crore of long-term funds during the year. In its NBFC business, Net Interest Margin (NIM) expanded by 38 bps Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to 5.29%. Additional COVID related provisions amounts to Rs 163 crore in Q4 FY20. In housing finance business, loan book stood at Rs 12,102 crore, with 95% retail. Maintained NIMs was at over 3%.

The total average assets under management (AAUM) was at Rs 2,66,988 crore. Domestic equity AAUM stood at 36% of overall domestic AAUM. The total gross premium of life insurance and health insurance grew 11% Y-o-Y to Rs 8,882 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital is an investment company. The firm, through its subsidiaries, provides financing, investment, protection and advisory services to its customers and clients. The company has added 53 offices over the last one year to build a presence across 310 locations.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital jumped 5.09% to Rs 58.80 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 56.25 to Rs 59.60 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)