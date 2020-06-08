Oil and Gas stocks soar

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 364.82 points or 2.91% at 12900.78 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 6.99%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.72%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.79%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.63%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 3.12%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.23%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.19%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.12%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 520.7 or 1.52% at 34807.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 165.45 points or 1.63% at 10307.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 237.81 points or 2.01% at 12092.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.39 points or 1.51% at 4205.08.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 307 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)