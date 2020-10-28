Aditya Birla Capital witnesses value buying

Aditya Birla Capital jumped 4.22% to Rs 67.90, amid bargain buying after sliding in the past two sessions.
The stock had tumbled 5.4% in the past two sessions to end at Rs 65.15 yesterday, from its recent closing high of Rs 68.85 recorded on 23 October 2020.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has slumped 33.64% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 2.34% during the same period.
Aditya Birla Capital's board will consider Q2 results on 5 November 2020. The company reported 26.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 198.38 crore on a 10.2% rise in total income to Rs 4092.02 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.
Aditya Birla Capital is an investment company. The firm, through its subsidiaries, provides financing, investment, protection and advisory services to its customers and clients.
