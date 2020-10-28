Volumes jump at K P R Mill Ltd counter

K P R Mill Ltd witnessed volume of 34864 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4668 shares

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, GE Power India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 October 2020.

K P R Mill Ltd witnessed volume of 34864 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4668 shares. The stock increased 8.98% to Rs.737.50. Volumes stood at 3634 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd notched up volume of 3836 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock slipped 0.27% to Rs.374.95. Volumes stood at 753 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 7.7 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.83% to Rs.1,981.35. Volumes stood at 80210 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd saw volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82929 shares. The stock increased 7.81% to Rs.117.30. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd registered volume of 28233 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7548 shares. The stock slipped 4.40% to Rs.287.55. Volumes stood at 46427 shares in the last session.

