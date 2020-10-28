Delta Corp spurts as Sikkim casino to resume operations

Delta Corp rose 4.02% to Rs 112.60 after the company said its casino in Sikkim will resume operations from 1 November 2020, with applicable safety norms.

The Sikkim casino was closed in March this year to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.

On a consolidated basis, Delta Corp reported a net loss of Rs 28.67 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with a net profit of Rs 42.30 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 74.1% to Rs 48.34 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. It currently own and operate casinos in Goa and Sikkim, offering approximately 1,800 gaming positions. In addition, it has also ventured into the fast-growing online gaming space through our acquisition of Gauss Networks, which operates the online poker site 'Adda52.com'.

The scrip has jumped 108.51% from its 52-week low of Rs 54 hit on 25 March 2020.

