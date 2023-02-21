Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Slips 2.61%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has lost 2.89% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd fell 2.61% today to trade at Rs 252. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.33% to quote at 38237.23. The index is up 0.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd decreased 1.16% and Sheela Foam Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 9.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has lost 2.89% over last one month compared to 0.76% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9578 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 359.4 on 02 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.15 on 20 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)