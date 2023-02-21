IFL Enterprises gains on stock-split, bonus share issue proposal

IFL Enterprises rose 2.42% to Rs 156.30 after the company informed that its board would meet on 9 March 2023 to consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company.

On the same day, the board will also consider a proposal for the issue of fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the members of the company.

The announcement was made after trading hours on Monday (20 February 2023).

IFL Enterprises is involved in the business of acquisition, trading of shares, stocks, bonds etc. It also carries on the business of all kinds of fabrics and other similar products.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)