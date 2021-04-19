Board of Borosil Renewables approves capital outlay of Rs 1000 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 19 April 2021The Board of Borosil Renewables at its meeting held on 19 April 2021 has considered and approved expansion plan of the company to raise the production capacity of solar glass by an additional 1000 tonnes per day along with all processing capabilities in one or two phases. The estimated outlay will be Rs 1000 crore.
