CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms for debt issue

On 22 April 2021CreditAccess Grameen will consider on 22 April 2021 the terms of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures or like instruments to be issued by the Company to various prospective investors on a Private Placement basis in one or more tranches/issues within the overall limit as approved by the Board of Directors.
