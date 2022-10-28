Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reported 10.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 191.69 crore despite of 6.3% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 311.09 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 249.42 crore, up by 8.2% from Rs 230.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY22.

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

As of 30 September 2022, the AMC's total average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at Rs 2,93,800 crore. ABSL AMC Mutual Fund QAAUM was at Rs 2,82,600 crore.

Equity mutual fund QAAUM increased by 3% YoY to Rs 1,19,100 crore in Q2 FY23. Equity MF mix is at 42% for Q2 FY23.

Individual monthly average assets under management (MAAUM) stood at Rs 1,43,300 crore for September 2022. The individual mix is at 49.9% of the total AUM.

ABSL AMC serviced 8.1 million folios for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 and added around 0.2 million new folios in Q2 FY23.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. Apart from being the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, it also operates multiple alternate strategies including portfolio management services, real estate investments and alternative investment funds.

The scrip slipped 4.57% to currently trade at Rs 413.70 on the BSE.

