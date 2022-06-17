Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, KEC International in focus; LIC listing eyed
Wipro appoints Badrinath Srinivasan as MD for Southeast Asia
Birla Corporation consolidated net profit declines 55.45% in the March 2022 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit declines 50.57% in the March 2022 quarter
Financials stocks edge higher
-
The Aditya Birla group firm announced the appointment of Pavan Jain as its next chief financial officer with effect from 15 August 2022.The board of Grasim Industries on Thursday (16 June 2022) based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and audit committee, have approved the appointment of Pavan Jain as the next chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 15th August 2022.
Jain's appointment comes in the wake of Ashish Adukia's plan to pursue career opportunities outside the Aditya Birla Group. He will be relieved from his current responsibilities as chief financial officer of the company with effect from 14th August 2022.
Pavan Jain is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has undergone Executive Development Program of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.
Jain has been with the Aditya Birla Group since 1991. Presently he is the Senior President, Grasim Industries and has a stellar career track record spanning over three decades in the Group in different stints with Birla White, Grey Cement and Grasim.
Grasim Industries is a leading diversified player with leadership presence across many sectors. It is a leading global producer of viscose staple fibre, the largest chlor-alkali, linen and insulators player in India. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital, it is also India's largest cement producer and a leading diversified financial services player. Grasim has also announced foray in decorative paints business.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 61.89% to Rs 2,777.15 crore on 18.07% rise in net sales to Rs 28,811.39 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Shares of Grasim Industries fell 3.55% to Rs 1284.60 on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU