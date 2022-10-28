Anupam Rasayan rises after Q2 PAT spurts 15% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Anupam Rasayan India gained 1.63% to Rs 793.15 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 15% to Rs 41.20 crore on 24.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 310.68 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 57.81 crore, registering a growth of 16.5% from Rs 49.63 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA (incl. other revenue) grew 29% to Rs 89.8 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 as against Rs 69.7 crore reported in Q2 FY22. EBITDA Margin was at 29%; up 177 bps YoY in Q2 FY23.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, said, I am delighted to inform you that our standalone business grew by 25% year on year to Rs 310 crore with the consistent EBITDA margins. Our philosophy of carrying a long-term vision in our business conduct is bearing its fruits as Anupam has started seeing the benefits of this Europe+1 trend with our latest announcement of signing two contracts with one of the European Crop Protection company for supplying two new life science related specialty chemicals. Overall, we continue to see upward bias in all the contracted volumes with major customers. This makes us confident of delivering a strong performance in the coming quarters and for the year.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 15.3% to Rs 41.57 crore on 55.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 386.24 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Its business verticals are life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

