Indus Towers skid after Q2 PAT tumbles 44% to Rs 872 cr

Indus Towers declined 2.20% to Rs 186.80 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 44.1% to Rs 871.80 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 1,558.50 crore recorded in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,966.60 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 6,876.50 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year, registering a growth of 15.9%.

Consolidated profit before tax tumbled 42.2% to Rs 1,175 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 2,033.40 crore posted in Q2 FY22.Total expenses spiked 59.28% year on year to Rs 5,154.2 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022. EBITDA was at Rs 2,812 crore, down 23% YoY and representing an operating margin of 35.3%.

The total tower base grew 2.43% to 1,87,926 as on 30 September 2022 as compared to 1,83,462 as on 30 September 2021. The closing sharing factor was at 1.80 during the quarter as compared to 1.81 during the corresponding quarter last year.

The operating free cash flow stood at Rs 1,277 crore down 39% YoY in quarter ended September 2022. The return on equity (pre-tax) dropped to 32.3% as against 40.9% on YoY basis [return on equity (post tax) declined to 24.2% as against 30.9% YoY basis]. The return on capital employed slipped to 19.2% as against 23.8% on YoY basis.

Indus Towers said that the financial performance continued to be impacted by the collection challenges from one of the major customers of the company.

N Kumar, chairman and independent director of Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel), said, We have delivered a strong operational performance during the quarter, underpinned by good demand for products across our portfolio. Our financial performance continues to be impacted by the collection challenges we face from one of our customers. Launch of 5G services by two major operators within three months of spectrum auction underlines the strong role of infrastructure players in providing 5G-ready sites at speed. At Indus Towers, we stay excited and prepared to capitalize on the 5G opportunity.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Indus Towers is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

