Aditya Medisales reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 181.62% to Rs 52.24 croreNet loss of Aditya Medisales reported to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 181.62% to Rs 52.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.2418.55 182 OPM %-4.044.91 -PBDT-4.912.68 PL PBT-5.232.33 PL NP-5.851.22 PL
