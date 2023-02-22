Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 164.62 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 59.52% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 164.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.20% to Rs 97.78 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.88 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 644.70 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 522.13 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales164.62145.51 13 644.70522.13 23 OPM %17.9914.95 -17.6514.99 - PBDT36.3225.84 41 130.8094.35 39 PBT33.1922.70 46 118.4182.24 44 NP26.4816.60 60 97.7866.88 46

