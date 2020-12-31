Ador Welding receives credit ratings for bank facilities from CARE

Ador Welding announced that CARE has revised the credit ratings with respect to the bank facilities of the company as under-

The revision is with respect to the long term bank facilities.

The revised rating is CARE A+ (Single A Plus) whereas the earlier rating was CARE AA- (Double A Minus) however the outlook under both the ratings denotes stability. Further, the rating with respect to short term bank facilities is reaffirmed at CARE A1+ (A One Plus).

