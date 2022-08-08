Advanced Enzyme drops after Q1 PAT slides 56% YoY

Advanced Enzyme Technologies fell 4.62% to Rs 279.60 after the company's consolidated profit after tax de-grew by 56% to Rs 17.6 crore during Q1 FY23 compared with Rs 39.7 crore during the Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations on consolidated basis decreased to Rs 121.1 crore in the Q1 FY23 from Rs 137 crore in the Q1 FY22, declining by 12% on y-o-y basis and 8% on q-o-q basis.

Consolidated EBITDA during Q1 FY23 stands at Rs 30.9 crore as against Rs 62.7 crore during Q1 FY22, decrease of 51%. Profit before tax (PBT) stands at Rs 23.7 crore during Q1 FY23 as against Rs 54.7 crore in Q1 FY22, decline of 57%.

EBITDA margin stands at 26%, PBT margin stands at 20% and PAT margin stands at 15% during the quarter.

The revenue from human nutrition segment declined by 10% to Rs 80.7 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 89.2 crore in Q1 FY22. This decline is accounted on behave of Probiotics and Bio-catalysis division.

The Animal nutrition segment delivered a growth of 11% to Rs 15.6 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 14.1 crore in Q1 FY22.

The Bio-Processing segment underperformed by ~10% during the quarter, it accounted for Rs 18.3 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 20.3 crore in Q1 FY22.

The specialized manufacturing segment contributed 5% in the pie which is Rs 6.5 crore to the revenue during the quarter, a decline of 52% on y-o-y basis.

The total revenue comprises of International sales amounting to Rs 66.2 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 79.3 crore in Q1 FY22, a decline of 17%. The revenue declined by 14% in Americas, 37% in Europe, 90% in rest of the world while it registered a strong growth of 57% in Asia (ex-India).

Domestic sales accounted for Rs 55 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to Rs 57.7 crore in Q1 FY22, it de-grew by 5%. The domestic sales constituted about 45% of revenue from operations during Q1 FY23 as compared to 42% during Q1 FY22. International sales were 55% of revenue from operations during Q1 FY23 as compared to 58% during Q1 FY22.

In its outlook, Advanced Enzymes said it will continue to focus on all three divisions - human nutrition, animal nutrition and bio-processing including developing, adding and launching more products in the target market of probiotics. The company is confident that its existing capacities and capital investments would serve well to expand its enzymes and probiotics business.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics. The company aims to replace traditionally used chemicals with eco-friendly enzymatic solutions.

