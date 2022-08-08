Volumes soar at Mahanagar Gas Ltd counter

Mahanagar Gas Ltd clocked volume of 73498 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14126 shares
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 August 2022.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd clocked volume of 73498 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14126 shares. The stock gained 4.18% to Rs.822.75. Volumes stood at 23375 shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd registered volume of 27247 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8465 shares. The stock slipped 6.15% to Rs.455.45. Volumes stood at 9204 shares in the last session.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd recorded volume of 68703 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22824 shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.1,426.00. Volumes stood at 23613 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75576 shares. The stock lost 5.01% to Rs.235.10. Volumes stood at 59970 shares in the last session.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd recorded volume of 68594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40241 shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.512.75. Volumes stood at 15854 shares in the last session.
