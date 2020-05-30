Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 110.26 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 2.73% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.41% to Rs 129.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 443.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.26110.42 0 443.99419.59 6 OPM %44.1745.01 -45.5743.35 - PBDT49.8551.76 -4 204.94183.08 12 PBT43.2046.49 -7 179.16161.96 11 NP31.3332.21 -3 129.29111.06 16
