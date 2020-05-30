Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 110.26 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 2.73% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 110.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.41% to Rs 129.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 443.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

110.26110.42443.99419.5944.1745.0145.5743.3549.8551.76204.94183.0843.2046.49179.16161.9631.3332.21129.29111.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)